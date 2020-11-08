The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Nov. 5, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Jalen Alexander Lyons was born on Nov. 3, 2020, to Tabatha Nichole Edwards and Gregory Alexander Lyons of Aragon.
Katherine Gwinevere Tyson was born on Nov. 1, 2020, to Alexis Loren Tyson and Nicholas Benjamin Tyson of Rome.
Hayven Noelle Johnson was born on Oct. 30, 2020, to Katie Johnson and Timothy Johnson of Aragon.
Tucker Wayne Floyd was born on Oct. 28, 2020, to Kassidy White and Rusty Floyd of Rockmart.
River Rayne Ellis was born on Oct. 27, 2020, to Dana Ellis and Kristopher Ellis of Rydal.