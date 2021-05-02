The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on April 28, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Elijah Price was born on April 25, 2021, to Kathryn O'Rourke Price and Trevor Price of Rome.
Joanna Kyn Smith was born on April 24, 2021, to Bri Smith and Caden Smith of Rockmart.
Raelyn Wynn Cubillo was born on April 24, 2021, to Dakotah Wynn Cubillo of Cedartown.
Gianna Sophia Reynoso Roblero was born on April 23, 2021, to Dilia Marleni Roblero and Geluer Oliver Reynoso LaPanza of Cedartown.
Olivia Leigh Gunnells was born on April 22, 2021, to Samantha Wilson and Christopher Gunnells of Rome.