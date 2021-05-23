The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on May 19, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Willow Jean Cargile was born on May 17, 2021, to Lindsey Michelle Wynn and Randall Lamar Cargile Jr. of Acworth.
Brantley River Nicholas Grant was born on May 17, 2021, to Hannah Grant and Andrew Grant of Aragon.
Mariana Julia Nicole Woods was born on May 12, 2021, to Mariah Davis and Quadree Woods of Piedmont, Ala.
Noah Joshua Pilgrim was born on May 11, 2021, to Jenny Pilgrim and Josh Pilgrim of Calhoun.
Zyon Alexander Dukes was born on May 10, 2021, to Izerua Dukes of Rockmart.