The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on May 12, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Paislee Lean Storey was born on May 10, 2021, to Haylee Marie Storey of Rome.
Catalina Rose Arriaza was born on May 7, 2021, to Vanessa Williams and Matthew Arriaza of Centre, Ala.
Triton John Wayne Maiden was born on May 6, 2021, to Brigit Clark and Dillon Maiden of Cedartown.
Eliza Ray was born on May 6, 2021, to Elena Jones and Scott Ray of Buchanan.
Aurora Reign Wright was born on May 6, 2021, to Makayla Peek and Marquez Wright.
Oaklan Grey Gosdin was born on May 5, 2021, to Brylan Brumbelow and Tyler Gosdin of Aragon.