The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on May 5, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Easton Van Morgan was born on May 3, 2021, to Haley Morgan and Zach Morgan of Cedartown.
Sebastian Lex Landers was born on May 1, 2021, to Hunter Landers and Russell Landers of Cedartown.
Madison Rayna Joann Barnes was born on April 30, 2021, to Kimberly Marie Barnes and John Dustin Barnes Sr. of Lindale.
Aubrey Elizabeth-Kate Jones was born on April 29, 2021, to Kaycie Dawn Garrett and Brandon Wayne Jones of Rockmart.