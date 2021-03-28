The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on March 24, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Taylor Skyerose McGuire was born on March 21, 2021, to Megan Jones and Matt McGuire of Rome.
Paxton Ford Barber was born on March 19, 2021, to Haley Sherman and Spencer Ryan Barber of Cedartown.
Kayani La’Deajrian Clemons was born on March 19, 2021, to Deaja Clemons and Kerry Clemons Jr. of Cedartown.
John Patrick Crowe was born on March 19, 2021, to Skyler Hope Crowe and Zackary Patrick Crowe of Kingston.