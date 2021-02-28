The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Feb. 24, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Jameson Ray Goss was born on Feb. 22, 2021, to Courtney Steele and Devan Goss of Rockmart
Scarlett Reece Sparks was born on Feb. 21, 2021, to Kaitlyn Sparks and Dan Sparks of Haralson County.
Maddox Jay Hazelwood was born on Feb. 19, 2021, to Summer Rain Stiffler and Kory Jay Hazelwood of Pell City, Ala.
Rhett Kase Pope was born on Feb. 19, 2021, to Kyra Pope and Chase Pope of Cedartown.
Colin Daniel Ledbetter was born on Feb. 18, 2021, to Christina Fincher and Jacob Ledbetter of Cedartown.
Kadence Madelyn Grace Polk was born on Feb. 18, 2021, to Hannah Hulsey and William Charles Polk III of Rome.
Raeleigh Kate Hulsey was born on Feb. 15, 2021, to Chelsea Ann Hulsey of Rockmart.