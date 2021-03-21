The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on March 17, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Nevaeh Brooke-Arlene McHan was born on March 14, 2021, to Destiny Brooke Henry and Austin Ryan McHan of Floyd County.
Hailey Marie Williams-O'Connor was born on March 13, 2021, to Jamie Renee Williams and Michael Derek O'Connor of Rome.
Brooklyn Shyann Jones was born on March 12, 2021, to Ashley Jones and Shedarian Jones of Rockmart.
Kayzlee Adair Thomas was born on March 12, 2021, to Kristen Faires and Kody Thomas of Cedartown.
Genevieve Ruby Valentine was born on March 9, 2021, to Anna Elizabeth Golden Valentine and Zach Ryan Valentine of Cedartown.