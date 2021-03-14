The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on March 10, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Maverick Kylo Campbell was born on March 6, 2021, to Elizabeth Shea Campbell and Brandon Campbell of Cedartown.
Dawson Bentley Cochran was born on March 6, 2021, to Amy Leanne Cochran and Robert Lee Cochran of Rome.
Larry Ray Ballew III was born on March 4, 2021, to CJ Hester and Larry Ballew of Cedartown.
Damian Campos-Perez was born on March 2, 2021, to Denise Perez Campos and Omar Campos Castillo of Cedartown.
Kaiden Malachi Gayton was born on March 1, 2021, to Kaitlin Blackmon and Branden Gayton of Polk County.
Mercy Rai Hughes was born on March 1, 2021, to Madeline Minter and Dawson Hughes of Rome.