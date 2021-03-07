The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on March 3, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
William Alexander Brewer was born on Feb. 27, 2021, to Alicia Wolfe and Tyler Brewer of Rockmart.
Emmett Dean Lester was born on Feb. 27, 2021, to Kaley Callicott and Justin Lester of Rome.
Jeremiah Maleek Hill and Jersey Monet Hill were born on Feb. 25, 2021, to Tiffany Eaves and Ricardo Hill of Rome.
Isabella Rose Reyes was born on Feb. 27, 2021, to Sarah Hulsey and Guadalupe Reyes of Rome.
Marlee Banks was born on Feb. 25, 2021, to Caroline Banks and Craig Banks of Cedartown.
Dominic Gibson was born on Feb. 24, 2021, to Emma Melton and Dedric Gibson of Cedartown.
Kolbie Grace Stamey was born on Feb. 24, 2021, to Kellee Stone Stamey and Trent White Stamey of Trion.