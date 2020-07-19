The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on July 15, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Benjamin Michael Stephens was born on July 8, 2020 to Rebecca and Richard (Trey) Stephens of Rome.
Bryleigh Evenette Roe was born on July 9, 2020 to Sydni and William Roe of Cedar Bluff, Alabama.
Zuleyma Mendez was born on July 9, 2020 to Claudia and Gergio Mendez of Rome.
Avery Wanda Blake Woodard was born on July 12, 2020 to Ariel and Michael Woodard of Rome.
Braylon Liam James Runyon was born on July 13, 2020 to Katelin Killgore and Joshua Runyon of Rome.
Gunner James Crowley was born on July 11, 2020 to Amber and Justin Crowley of Cedartown.