The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 31, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Olivia Marie Wilson was born on Dec. 28, 2020, to Emily Marie Wilson and James Floyd Wilson Jr. of Cedartown.
Amelia Mae Porter was born on Dec. 27, 2020, to Alexis McMillan and Seth Porter of Rockmart.
Ellie May Sexton was born on Dec. 26, 2020, to Amber Sexton and Cory Sexton of Rockmart.
Raelyn Grace Glover was born on Dec. 22, 2020, to Samantha Clark of Rome.