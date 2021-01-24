The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 31, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Dublin Mackenzeigh-Belle Morris was born on Jan. 15, 2021, to Hannah Morris and Thomas Morris of Cedartown.
Olivia Liegh Brock was born on Jan. 14, 2021, to Nicole Brock and David Brock of Buchanan.
Sawyer Ray Angle was born on Jan. 13, 2021, to Katelynn Reynolds and Johnny Angle Jr. of Rockmart.
Willavae Quinn Cook was born on Jan. 13, 2021, to Tiffany Cook and Bubba Cook of Cedartown.
Rosie Julianne McIntosh was born on Jan. 12, 2021, to Meagen Michelle McIntosh and Anthony Mell McIntosh Jr. of Cave Spring.