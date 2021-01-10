The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 31, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Kahne Davis Adams was born on Jan. 3, 2021, to Erin DeAnne Adams and Kendall Davis Adams of Rockmart.
Granger Tate Simmons was born on Jan. 1, 2021, to Peyon Smith and Donovan Simmons of Rockmart.
Bella Rayann Easterwood and Ella Michelle Easterwood were born on Dec. 31, 2020, to Heather Easterwood of Cedartown.
Kahtravious Jermaine Montgomery was born on Dec. 31, 2020, to Kayniesha Montgomery of Rome.
Jack Raiden Tillery was born on Dec. 31, 2020, to Tiffany Williams and Joshua Tillery of Cedartown.
Kayleigh Logan McDowell was born on Dec. 30, 2020, to Jamie Rader and Michael McDowell of Rockmart.
Nathaniel Robinson was born on Dec. 30, 2020, to Kaitlyn Robinson and Matthew Robinson of Aragon.
Clayton James Davidson was born on Dec. 29, 2020, to Kinsey B. Davidson and Tyler B. Davidson of Cedartown.
Sawyer Rain Stubbs was born on Dec. 29, 2020, to Heather L. Stout and Jonathon L. Stubbs of Cedartown.