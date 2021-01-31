The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Jan. 27, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Macie Lou Marchbanks was born on Jan. 25, 2021, to Kelly Hurley Marchbanks and Hunter Cole Marchbanks of Cedartown.
Rosaleigh Abercrombie was born on Jan. 24, 2021, to Mary Russell and Austin Lee Abercrombie of Trion.
Riley Blaire Daniell was born on Jan. 23, 2021, to Morgan Forsyth and Andrew Daniell of Cedartown.
Xavier Apollo Lee King was born on Jan. 23, 2021, to Makaila Jones and Desmond King of Cedartown.
Dakota Ray Parker was born on Jan. 23, 2021, to Christina Parker and Charlie Parker of Centre, Ala.
Logan Joshua Lindsey was born on Jan. 21, 2021, to Brooke Lindsey and Joshua Lindsey of Cedartown.
Ava Jane Moore was born on Jan. 21, 2021, to Jennifer Dawn Moore and Stuart Daniel Moore of Rockmart.
Carolyna Skye Lovelace was born on Jan. 19, 2021, to Brandi Lovelace and Joshua Lovelace of Silver Creek.