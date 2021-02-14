The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Feb. 10, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Adeline Rayne Duzinskas was born on Feb. 8, 2021, to Amber Duzinskas and Justin Duzinskas of Cedartown.
Tytus Ingram was born on Feb. 8, 2021, to Courtney Fennell Ingram and Ty Ingram of Rockmart.
Karsyn Leigh Carcioppolo was born on Feb. 4, 2021, to Kyleigh Lynn Carcioppolo and Lans Dakota Carcioppolo of Cedartown.
Leiland Jacob Clements was born on Feb. 3, 2021, to Deidra Jarrell and Jacob Clements of Cedartown.