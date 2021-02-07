The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Feb. 3, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Everly Wren Fordham was born on Feb. 1, 2021, to Jade Fordham and Austin Fordham of Rome.
Tylee Laine Moore was born on Feb. 1, 2021, to April Moore and Toby Moore of Rockmart.
Owen Lee Yarbrough was born on Jan. 30, 2021, to Shana Yarbrough and David Yarbrough of Lindale.
Abigail Ruth Buckner was born on Jan. 27, 2021, to Nicole A. Buckner and Tim W. Buckner Jr. of Rockmart.
Anora Parlie Niskern was born on Jan. 25, 2021, to Ashley Paige Niskern and Robert Arlie Niskern of Cedartown.