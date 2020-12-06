The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 3, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Jared Brooks Conway was born on Dec. 1, 2020, to Marketta Conway and Justin Conway of Aragon.
Magnolia June Crane was born on Dec. 1, 2020, to Emilee Crane and Jared Crane of Centre, Ala.
Camila Alessandra Segura was born on Nov. 30, 2020, to Anita Segura and Epifanio Sequra of Cedartown.
Leighla Lorraine Nevoeh Smith was born on Nov. 30, 2020, to Samantha Smith and Joshua Smith of Cedartown.
Christopher William Oliver was born on Nov. 29, 2020, to Bethany Oliver and Chris Oliver of Rome.
Jameson Luke Strickland was born on Nov. 29, 2020, to Sieandra Thomas Kendrick and Jamie Strickland II of Aragon.
Kennessi K’oir McClure was born on Nov. 23, 2020, to Cheyenne McClure of Cedartown.
Emma Pizano Sanchez was born on Nov. 23, 2020, to Sarai Sanchez Garcia and John Pizano of Cedartown.