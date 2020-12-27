The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 23, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Alessandro Torres was born on Dec. 19, 2020, to Ana Nunez Torres and Rury Torres of Cedartown.
Sylar Ren Short was born on Dec. 18, 2020, to Madison Bozydaj and Logan Short of Rome.
Christopher Amos Young was born on Dec. 18, 2020, to Kaley Slaughter Young and Jesse Frank Austin Young of Cedartown.
Asher Elijah Bryan was born on Dec. 16, 2020, to Ashley Bryan and Walter Bryan of Rome.
Melaina Castel Escutia was born on Dec. 16, 2020, to Stephanie Smith and Luis Escutia-Torres of Cedartown.
Gunner-Lyle Bryant King was born on Dec. 15, 2020, to Lorena Truett and Kyle King of Cedartown.