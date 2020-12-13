The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Dec. 3, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
A’Naiyah Renee Moore was born on Dec. 6, 2020, to Brittany Fite and JAmes Moore III of Rome.
Liam James Long was born on Dec. 5, 2020, to Jessica Ann Long and Anthony Chester Long of Cave Spring.
James Lane Stroh was born on Dec. 3, 2020, to Heather Lynn Beason and Justin Lane Stroh of Cedartown.
Olivia Drew Williams was born on Dec. 2, 2020, to Kamlyn Ledbetter and Dylan Williams of Rome.