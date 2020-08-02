The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on July 24, 2020 and July 29, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Cohutta Blu Davis was born on July 21, 2020 to Dana Ozment and Shane Davis of Rome.
Kyd Matthew Smith was born on July 22, 2020 to Emily Adams and Patrick Smith of Silver Creek.
Kai Shamblin Butler was born on July 21, 2020 to Shauna and Austin Butler of Rome.
Emma Jean Garcia was born on July 21, 2020 to Kayla Guttery and Benji Garcia of Cedartown.
Octavia Kali Ryane Hallman was born on July 24, 2020 to Samantha and Ricky Hallman of Cedartown.
Zayda Estela Resendiz was born on July 16, 2020 to Jessica and Hector Resendiz of Cedartown.
Georgia-Mae Lucene Robinson was born on July 17, 2020 to Leslie Morrisia Robinson of Aragon.
Sawyer Cole Torline was born on July 17, 2020 to Elizabeth Torline and Jordan Torline of Rockmart.
Corey River Perez was born on July 17, 2020 to Jessica and Alejandro Perez of Cedartown.
Naomi Helen Whaley was born on July 19, 2020 to Emily Ridgeway and Paul Whaley of Rome.
Sara Christine Garmon was born on July 19, 2020 to Kayla Moore and Justin Garmon of Rockmart.
Kai Kyson Madina was born on July 16, 2020 to Courtney Madina of Cedartown.
Kaydence Grace Watson was born on July 15, 2020 to Julie Rakestraw and Kanen Watson of Cedartown.