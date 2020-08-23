The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Aug. 19, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Swarali Minesh Patel was born on Aug. 15, 2020, to Shiraliben Patel and Minesh Patel of Cedartown.
Jeremiah Eugene Jackson was born on Aug. 8, 2020, to Rebecca Dawn Crumbley and Travis Francis Jackson of Piedmont, Ala.
Alexander Jonathan Ingram was born on Aug. 8, 2020, to Lisa Ingram and Jonathan Ingram of Rome.
Aiden Carmelo Morales-Rodriguez was born on Aug. 11, 2020, to Alma Morales and Rodrigo Morales of Cedartown.
Hank Riley Fowle was born on Aug. 13, 2020, to Morgan Fowle and Ryan Fowle of Silver Creek.
Slater Coe Little was born on Aug. 11, 2020, to Jenna Little and Dylan Little of Cedartown.
Tucker Hitchcock was born on Aug. 13, 2020, to Candy Zuker and Chad Hitchcock of Rockmart.