The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Aug. 7, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.Koa Tucker Holder was born on July 30, 2020 to RaeAnna Jewel Hulsey and Kolton Tucker Holder of Rome.
Canaan and Maren Chumley were born on Aug. 1, 2020 to Shelby and Thornton Chumley of Cedartown.
Mazikeen Mangual was born on Aug. 2, 2020 to Nya Harris and Hannibal Mangual of Sandy Springs.
Jackson Daniel Marshall Kilgore was born on July 28, 2020 to Raechelle and Brandon Kilgore of Rome.
Kyleigh Kayenne Dorsey was born on July 29, 2020 to Brandy O’Neal and Xavier Dorsey of Rockmart.