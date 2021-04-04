The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on March 31, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Elizabeth Georgia-Rose Dutton was born on March 27, 2021, to Karen Dutton and Dustin Dutton of Cedar Bluff.
Kailar Ace McCullough was born on March 26, 2021, to Zaylee Alexis Peek and Keyshaun McCullough of Rockmart.
Lyza Elyse Watters was born on March 26, 2021, to Jessica M. Watters and Breton R. Watters or Rockmart.
Chandler James Teal was born on March 25, 2021, to Keisha Teal and Daniel Teal of Rockmart.
Bakari Treyvon McCain was born on March 24, 2021, to Linda Rogers and Theodore McCain of Rome.
Treylon A'mir Klemke was born on March 23, 2021, to Debra Tianna Klemke and Kurtis Wade Klemke of Cedartown.
Oakely Janae Peace was born on March 20, 2021, to Jessica Lashea Head and Deven Brady Peace of Cedartown.