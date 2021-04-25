The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on April 21, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Lorelai Ryan Paulin was born on April 20, 2021, to Christian Paulin and Dawson Paulin of Taylorsville.
Riley Smith was born on April 20, 2021, to Kayli Smith and Steven Smith of Rockmart.
Abbie Emeline Jones was born on April 19, 2021, to Jessica Jones and Andrew Jones of Cave Spring.
Nova Mae Welchel was born on April 17, 2021, to Velora Michelle Welchel and Tony Allen Welchel II of Cedartown.
Brady Lee Couch was born on April 16, 2021, to Megan Couch of Cedartown.
Colt Henry Jones was born on April 14, 2021, to Hannah Smith Jones and Deric Jones of Cedartown.
Harlen Glenn Gladden was born on April 15, 2021, to Chutney Price and Henry Gladden of Rome.
Avery Layne Wright was born on April 15, 2021, to Mallory Wright and Zackary Wright of Bremen.
D'zyla Boozer was born on April 13, 2021, to Breanna Luke and Bryant Boozer of Cedartown.
Matthew Cash Ingram was born on April 13, 2021, to Ashley Ingram and John Ingram of Cartersville.