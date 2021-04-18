The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on April 14, 2021. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Fabien Rashad Smith was born on April 12, 2021, to Teresita Sequra and Rashad Smith of Cedartown.
Bennie Isla McElwee was born on April 9, 2021, to Meghan Guice and Hayden McElwee of Cedartown.
Ryder Blake Sims was born on April 7, 2021, to Adrianna Taylor and Morgan Sims of Rockmart.
Roseali Faith Kinsey was born on April 6, 2021, to Melanie Cheree Kinsey and Jarrod Russell Kinsey of Cedartown.
Adilene Faith Stringer was born on April 6, 2021, to Sheena Stringer and Marcus Stringer of Rockmart.
Oliver Giovanni Roberson was born on April 5, 2021, to Kimberly Nicole Palmer and Devin Roberson of Rockmart.