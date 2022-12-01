Cedartown’s Main Street will once again host a film crew after nearly five years when production for an unknown Netflix movie arrives in early 2023.
A notice was delivered to businesses and residents in downtown Cedartown this week explaining that a feature film with distribution set up with the popular streaming service is scheduled to shoot on the street in late March or early April.
Preparations are to be done over one to two weeks before shooting, which is only expected to last one day, according to the notice. Main Street will be closed between Prior Street at Polk County Courthouse No. 2 to Ware Street for the one day of filming.
While the notice does not provide any specifics of what the film is, it mentions that the production includes people who were involved in the filming of scenes for the HBO series “Watchmen” that filmed on Main Street in May 2018. That was the last time Cedartown was featured in a filmed production, coming after a large portion of season 3 of “Hap and Leonard” was filmed in and around Cedartown in 2017.
City officials said key members of the production team were in town this week taking a look at Main Street to begin narrowing down specifics of where to shoot. The production company received approval to close Main Street for filming and is working with the city on traffic and logistics.
Netflix has some recent history with filming locations in Northwest Georgia. The latest season of the platform’s series “Stranger Things” debuted this year and featured Rome locations such as Myrtle Hill and the Claremont House.