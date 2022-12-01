‘Watchmen’ episode shown on HBO featuring downtown Cedartown

The re-creation of a riot was practiced over and over again on May 30, 2018, for full filming later on May 31, 2018, in Cedartown.

 Kevin Myrick, File

Cedartown’s Main Street will once again host a film crew after nearly five years when production for an unknown Netflix movie arrives in early 2023.

A notice was delivered to businesses and residents in downtown Cedartown this week explaining that a feature film with distribution set up with the popular streaming service is scheduled to shoot on the street in late March or early April.

