- “Unity” is the theme for this year’s event.
An annual reminder of faith is coming up and local residents will be offering up prayers for many, especially in one Cedartown church.
The local observance of the National Day of prayer is being held this Thursday, May 3 at the First Baptist Church of Cedartown.
Planned activities for the event will include praise and worship music videos in the sanctuary from 6 to 6:45 p.m., followed by an outside perimeter prayer walk focusing on the seven centers of influence affecting modern life.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m., the national observance will be live-streamed from Washington, D.C. It will conclude by 9:30 p.m., and is set to feature prominent national leaders representing government, the military and judiciary.
This year’s theme is “Unity” and the Scriptural verse is Ephesians 4:3 — “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”
Prayer guides will be available to all participants.
A Facebook event page has been created for breaking news and updates. All are welcome to join in the event.
For further information, please contact Larry Tolbert, local coordinator for the National Day of Prayer, at 770-748-0396.