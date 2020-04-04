A new restaurant in Cedartown bringing good food to homes across the area recently opened in the kitchen at Cedar and Smoke.
Chefs Marty Rausch and Jess Sims celebrated their opening day of Chef's Tastin' Music Cafe on Friday, March 13 out of the back patio area of 110 Herbert St. It's something new for Cedartown, as the restaurant offers no dine-in option, instead focusing efforts in the kitchen and services via takeout and free delivery service in a 25-mile area of a semi-fine dining style menu with a musical twist.
"When Marty and I first sat down in January and came up with the concept for Chef's Tastin' Music Cafe, we knew we wanted two things: to make great food and express our shared interests through our menu and love for our community," Sims said. "That's why we name all of our menu items after songs that inspired each dish."
That includes items currently found on a limited "Chef's Playlists" like the Rib-Eye of the Tiger Cheesesteak, the Not Your Jefferson's Airplane Wayngs (the misspelling an inside joke,) the White Rabbit Mushroom Swiss Burger, and the Blueberry Hill Crumble for dessert.
Utilizing the smoker on the back porch of Cedar and Smoke, Chef's Tastin' Music Cafe smokes the prime ribs, pork tenderloins and wings that make up their sandwiches and burgers and offer special items on a regular basis. One of those are the new flavors of skull cakes that Sims is coming up with that feature everything from fresh fruit to breakfast cereals.
Rausch said he and Sims originally wanted to start the concept as a food truck, and intend to expand their offerings and invest toward a vehicle as business grows in the coming months. They've been kept busy cooking after a warm reception from local customers across Polk County and up in Rome. With a 25-mile one-way delivery area around Chef's Tastin' Music Cafe, they plan to spread the love of good food and music far and wide.
"We appreciate how much praise we've heard and received in comments from customers coming back for more of our food in the past weeks," Rausch said. "We're starting to find our rhythm here in our kitchen. So if you're willing to wait, we'll fill your plate."
Chef's Tastin' Music Cafe has their limited menu available on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/chefstastinmusiccafe/ and to find regular and special menu items and desserts. Temporary hours are currently posted as weekdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 6 p.m. Call for free delivery or pick-up at 678-861-5230.
Editor's note: I am proud to admit that I have an ongoing and happy relationship with Chef Jess. - KM