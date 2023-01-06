A pretrial hearing for a man facing the death penalty in the shooting deaths of four people in Rockmart in 2019 is on the docket for later this month with Polk County Superior Court Chief Judge Mark Murphy set to preside.

Daylon Delon Gamble is charged with murder in the January, 2019 deaths of Helen Rose Mitchell, Jaequnn Davis, Arkeyla Perry and Dadrian Cummings. The shootings took place on the same night at two different nearby locations in Rockmart. Another victim was shot but survived.

