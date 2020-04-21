The latest addition to the Polk County Water Authority system is complete and ready to begin producing and distributing water to the Authority’s customers.
The new facility, located on Youngs Farm Road just off State Highway 27-N, has completed final testing stages and operating approval from the State of Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has been received.
The engineering plans and specifications were developed by R.J. Wood & Company, Macon, Georgia, with oversight provided by Ronnie Wood, Owner and President. Plans and funding were approved by the Authority Board of Directors. Bids were let and construction began in early 2018 in two Divisions.
The project was funded in the amount of $6.952 million dollars received from bond proceeds secured by Stifel, Nicolaus and Company, Inc., of Atlanta.
“The new plant has been constructed using the most recent, up-to-date technology including the newest System Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system to control and operate this facility," said Wood. “With a permitted capacity of 2 million gallons per day, the plant has been built to ensure all EPD Drinking Water rules and regulations are achieved.”
Division 1 of the bid included installation of pipe and appurtenances for water coming from the two spring sites feeding the plant. This work was done by W.T. Construction of Cedartown. Division 2 included site development and plant construction by P.F. Moon Construction of West Point.
Both projects were completed with oversight from R.J. Wood & Company. Work was checked and progress was reviewed by the State of Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) to assure compliance with the EPD-approved plans and specifications.
Chad Carter, from P.F. Moon, added that “It was a pleasure to work with Polk County Water and RJ Wood and Company to build this new plant. That’s what it takes to have a successful construction project.”
During the construction period, Polk County Water Authority Superintendent Ryan Prince had responsibility to guide and direct the construction teams for the project. Prince also supported inquiries from the plant’s new neighbors when questions or issues were presented. Wayne Brown acted as liaison for R.J. Wood and Company during construction.
Located on 10 acres on Youngs Farm Road, the plant includes two water filtration packages, a 500,000 gallon clear well to hold finished water, as well as backwash and holding ponds for used water.
An office at the site includes testing equipment, a centralized computer operation station, alarming systems, and other materials and equipment necessary to produce finished water.
Finished landscaping will take some time and additional surrounding land provides for future expansion when necessary.
The plant itself is capable of producing up to two (2) million gallons of fresh water daily which will be included in the existing distribution system, primarily servicing the southern and western portions of the County.
Ken Woods, Chairman of the Polk County Water Authority said, “The Board is pleased that the Mulco-Ammons water treatment plant is now complete. I would like to personally thank Jack Damron, the Authority’s General Manager, and Ryan Prince, Superintendent, for working with PCWA’s engineer and our contractors throughout the completion of the project."
"The new facility will ensure residents of Polk County will continue to have high quality drinking water for generations to come," Woods added.