A wreck that occurred over the weekend in Rockmart resulted in a motorcyclist being severely injured.

Sunday at 2:32 pm Georgia State Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a 2-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger car on Prospect Road in Polk County.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In