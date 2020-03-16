A motorcyclist who lost control and was trying to avoid a car was struck and died of his injuries on the scene in a early Sunday morning wreck.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier reported that Shane Elrod, 44, of a Rockmart address, was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:30 a.m. after he collided with the car.
Brazier reported that Elrod had lost control of his motorcylce around 1:47 a.m. on Braswell Road near the intersection with Highway 278, and tried to avoid the crash with the vehicle by laying down his bike. He was killed on impact, Brazier said.
Georgia State Patrol is in charge of the investigation, which is ongoing.