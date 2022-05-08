A mother and son remain in Polk County Jail after an investigation into a hit and run led investigators to take both into custody and charge them in connection with the incident.
According to Polk County Police:
Christian Dakota Sheriff, 30, of Cedartown, borrowed a Toyota Camry belonging to his mother, Billie Jean Swindell, 58, and was driving along Morgan Valley Road on Sunday, May 1, when he struck a Ford Ranger pickup truck.
He then attempted to flee the scene and lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, running through a wooden fence and hitting a golf cart being driven by an unnamed person. Sheriff left the scene and first responders arrived to treat the victim, who was later airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga due to his injuries.
Police searched for the car and obtained images of the vehicle from a nearby security camera before asking for the public’s help in identifying it.
Investigators received a tip that led to it being discovered abandoned on a road in the Hightower Falls area in Haralson County the next day. When investigators tracked the car to Swindell, she attempted to report her car as being stolen but later confessed she knew her son had taken it and he was involved in the wreck.
Warrants were taken out on both Swindell and Sheriff, and Swindell was arrested on Wednesday, May 4, and charged with felony aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement and misdemeanor false report of a crime.
On Thursday, officers arrived at Sheriff’s home near Antioch and attempted to arrest him. Sheriff barricaded himself in a room at the residence, but was ultimately taken into custody without incident by officers.
Sheriff is charged with felony counts of serious injury by vehicle, and two counts of hit and run, as well as misdemeanor counts of failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, failure to maintain lane, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Both Swindell and Sheriff were denied bond and remained in jail as of Sunday.