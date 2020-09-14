As part of National Recovery Month in September, Mosaic Place will be hosting a Polk County Recovery Rally, beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, at Seaborn Jones Memorial Park in downtown Rockmart.
Building on the Georgia Recovers theme launched this summer by the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse, the rally is open to the public and will celebrate recovery, reach out to the community and honor the lives of those we’ve lost.
Representatives from the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse will be present, as well as staff from Mosaic Place and Highland Rivers Health, community leaders, first responders, faith leaders and local business owners. Attendees will be able to hear first-hand stories from individuals in Polk County who are living in recovery and how everyone has a role to play in supporting recovery in their community.
Mosaic Place will also be presenting an inaugural award for Polk Recovery Ally of the Year.
Mosaic Place is a recovery community and resource center for individuals seeking or living in long-term recovery. A program of Highland Rivers Health, the drop-in center is located at 123 West Ave. in Cedartown and provides recovery groups (Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous, and others), peer support, employment support and linkages to other community resources.
Since opening in October 2018, Mosaic Place has served more than 2,000 unique individuals in Polk County.
The recovery rally is one of many events Mosaic Place will host during the month of September to celebrate National Recovery Month. There is no cost to attend any of these events, and all are open to the community.
Saturday, Sept. 19 — Flipping Flapjacks for Recovery, Mosaic Place; 8-10 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20 — Movie Sunday, Mosaic Place; 4-6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25 — Bingo Night, Mosaic Place; 8-9 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 29 — Art in Recovery, Mosaic Place; 8-9 p.m.