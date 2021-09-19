A peaceful evening outdoors last week was the backdrop for a celebration of those who look for help in getting their lives back on track.
A group of residents living in recovery, along with family and friends joined the leaders of Mosaic Place for a special recovery rally last Tuesday, Sept. 14, in Peek Park in Cedartown to celebrate recovery, reach out to the community and honor the lives of those who have been lost.
Mosaic Place is a recovery community and resource center for individuals seeking or living in long-term recovery. A program of Highland Rivers Health, the drop-in center is located at 123 West Ave. in Cedartown and provides recovery groups (Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous, and others), peer support, employment support and linkages to other community resources.
Since opening in October 2018, Mosaic Place has served more than 2,000 unique individuals in Polk County. The recovery rally is one of many events Mosaic Place hosted during the month of September to celebrate National Recovery Month and some of the people it has helped spoke about how their lives have changed for the better.
The center’s outreach coordinator Jessica Brown spoke about how she — like all of the employees that work at Mosaic Place — is in long-term recovery. For Brown, it’s been years since she has had to take an illegal substance to numb her emotional pain and now she cherishes being an active mother and a counselor for those seeking help from addiction.
“I get to share my story with individuals in our community in an effort to inspire and provide hope that recovery is possible. I love who I am today, and recovery has made that possible,” Brown said.
Among the stories of recovery were also musical performances and a performance by the WOW — Worshippers of the Way — Praise Team.
Brown also announced the center’s Recovery Ally of the Year recipient, which is Amy Chandler, who has helped Mosaic Place be able to find and reach out to people who get in trouble with the law through her work at Intertech Probation.
“She is one of the most remarkable people that I know. She is very open, very honest with her struggles that she went through, as well as her recovery now,” Brown said.
Mosaic Place is invited to sit alongside Amy when she is in local municipal or probate court and be there to offer help for those who need it.
“And there have been so many times when she has picked up the phone and said, ‘hey, I need you to come talk to this person,’” Brown said. “And those connections, that support within our community helps recovery propel itself forward and makes recovery possible.”
The evening also included a recovery walk around the park to honor those in recovery and those still seeking help.