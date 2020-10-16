Mosaic Place, Highland Rivers Health’s addiction recovery and resource center in Cedartown, celebrated its second anniversary this month with a gathering of more than 30 friends and partners.
Since opening on Oct. 1, 2018, the recovery center, located at 123 West Ave., has served more than 3,000 unique individuals, providing peer-led support activities, recovery groups, service projects and linkages to other community services.
During the event, Mosaic Place program manager Lydia Goodson presented the Recovery Ally of the Year Award to Marty Robinson, director of EMS for Redmond Regional Medical Center and a member of the Rockmart City Council.
Mosaic Place is part of a growing network of partner RCOs — recovery community organizations — in Northwest Georgia, with similar organizations established or being planned in Rome, as well as Bartow, Paulding, Douglas, Haralson and Cherokee counties, all committed to making recovery services an vital part of their communities.