The first day of early voting in the state’s Jan. 5 runoff elections went smoothly according to Polk County officials despite more than 650 people casting their ballot in person.
Early voting in the runoffs for both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats and Public Service Commissioner began Monday, with a total of 666 voters coming out to the Polk County Elections and Registration office in Cedartown.
Officials have also received more than 1,000 completed absentee ballots for the Jan. 5 election, with more expected in the coming weeks. Voters have until 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 to return their absentee ballot to the elections office.
Georgia’s U.S. Senate races have been the subject of media and political attention as they will help dictate the final makeup of the Senate.
Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue is facing Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, while Sen. Kelly Loeffler is going up against Democrat Rev. Ralphael Warnock. The District 4 Public Service Commission seat is up between Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Democrat Daniel Blackman.
Polk County voters are able to vote in person at the Polk County annex building at 144 West Ave. in Cedartown from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 31 except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Early voting will also be available at the Nathan Dean Community Center at 604 Goodyear St. in Rockmart from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 28-31 only.
Polk County had 1,029 people cast ballots on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 3 general election by comparison, with the elections office seeing 566 of those.