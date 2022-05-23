A healthy early voting period came to a close Friday in Polk County as local election officials prepared the final touches for election day on Tuesday, May 24.
More than 4,000 voters cast their ballots during early voting in Polk County, which ran for three weeks and included two Saturdays. The last day saw a surge in people voting at both the Cedartown and Rockmart locations to add 541 votes to the tally for a total of 3,888 ballots cast in person.
In addition to those who voted at either of the two early voting locations, 190 of the 229 absentee ballots issued have been returned to the Polk County Elections Office.
Anyone who has an absentee ballot can either mail it in or drop it off at the elections office at Polk County Elections Office in the county annex building in Cedartown at 144 West Ave. before 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The Polk County Standard Journal went to press prior to Tuesday’s elections and will have complete results and full coverage of the election online at polkstandardjournal.com.
Most of the local races will be decided on the Republican primary ballot, except for the 14th congressional district race. State House District 16 will be decided in the primary, as well as the three county commission seats that are up for election.
On each of the partisan ballots, voters have the opportunity to answer nine non-binding questions about party issues, including elections, education and freedom of speech.
Voters can find their precinct and view a sample ballot on the My Voter page on the Secretary of State’s website.
The crowded 14th District race for the post currently held by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, includes six Republicans, three Democrats and one Libertarian.
As for Polk County and state races, all three county commission seats up for election will be decided in the May 24 primary, as will the 16th District Georgia House seat currently held by Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, since each race saw only Republican candidates qualify.
The non-partisan superior court judge seat for the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit currently held by Meng Lim is being contested by Cedartown lawyer Andrew Roper. That race will be decided on in the May primary as well.
According to campaign contribution reports filed with the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission, Lim had raised more than $60,000 during the reporting period ending April 30, while Roper had raised $19,795.
PRECINCT CHANGEOne Polk County voting precinct location is different for the 2022 primaries as Aragon precinct voters now vote at Aragon United Methodist Church located at 101 New Prospect Road.
This change was made to allow more space for voters and more voting machines in accordance with new state election laws.