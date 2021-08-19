A large section of Georgia Power customers in Polk County were left in the dark late Wednesday night as crews worked to fix a problem northeast of Aragon.
Power was restored to most customers at around 11:45 p.m. after a tree fell on a transmission line near Aragon-Taylorsville Road just before 10 p.m., according to Georgia Power spokesman Chad Nation.
Nation said saturated ground caused by the large amount of rain in the area from Tropical Depression Fred on Tuesday caused a tree to fall on one of the high-power transmission lines that serves as a main way to deliver power to a wide area.
More than 2,400 customers were without power at the height of the outage, as areas further down the line lost power over a shot amount of time.
The overall area of the outage included all of the city of Aragon and extended westward along Bellview Road to almost Fish Creek Road on the north side of Cedartown Highway.
Around 90 customers in the area closest to the initial incident on Taylorsville Road were still without power after midnight, with crews on the ground re-evaluating the situation before providing an estimated restoration time.
To check on power outages anytime, go to outagemap.georgiapower.com.