There won't be much time to enjoy the days off of school for students locally despite being shut down through March 27 due out of an abundance of caution and in hopes of curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins announced on March 12 that starting this past Monday, schools were being shuttered through next Friday and hopes are to have youth back in classrooms by the start of the following week on March 30.
The last day of classes was on March 12, since students were already out of school for a Teacher Work Day the following day.
Polk School District also called off a pair of registration sessions setup for incoming Pre-K and Kindergarten students into the district that were on the calendar at the Central Office in Cedartown this week, and then at month's end in Rockmart.
Those two sessions are being rescheduled for May, with additional information to come as the situation develops.
Atkins said the district was following recommendations made by Governor Brian Kemp in a Thursday speech to the state, and the advice of state health officials as well.
"We appreciate the understanding and patience of our students, teachers, parents and staff at this time as we continue to ensure the health and well being of our PSD family," Atkins said.
Students won't be getting a vacation during the time. Instead, they'll have plenty of work to do from home to keep them busy.
Atkins said the district was imposing a continuity of education plan already written up for such disaster scenarios, by which youth will utilize online resources available to complete assignments.
Teachers will also continue to draw their salary during the two week closure, but will have assignments to complete alongside the students they teach.
The Polk School District website contains additional information about the distance learning packet available for students on a tab specifically for students.
Paper packets will be available at schools across the district on Monday from 7 to 9 a.m., 11 to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Those will also be at several breakfast and lunch distribution sites across the county that have partnered to help during this time.
Those are broken down between Cedartown and Rockmart, and begin on March 17 through the closure from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Locations include Antioch Baptist Church at 3923 Antioch Road, the Old Arrow Shirt Factory parking lot at 806 West Ave., the Old Cedartown Paperboard location at 312 Ellawood Ave., Turner Street Park, the Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Center, a location at 201 West Ellawood in Cedartown, the Home Depot Parking lot, the corner of Main Street and Cason Road and the Central Office.
Rockmart locations include Victory Baptist Church, Aragon Baptist Churhc, Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park, Fairview Baptist Church, Yellow Jacket Park in the Goodyear Village, the Nathan Dean Sports Complex, the Hogue Avenue gymnasium and Forrest Court.
No students will have to makeup any days of school for the closure due to the flexibility provided by Gov. Kemp on the issue, the district reported. However, students are expected to utilize the time to continue learning from home with the distance learning packets available. Those without internet access can get the packets from the schools or the above breakfast and lunch locations starting on March 17. Students are required to bring packets back with them or complete the assignments online before the district re-opens campuses.
"Each Homeroom teacher will be contacting students’ families starting Monday, March 16," the district also reported. "This is to ensure all families know of the distance learning packets and the opportunities for available meals. If your student does not know a login or password for particular programs, please ask the teacher to send you this information in an email during your phone call."
Spring Break isn't being forfeited, it is not expected to impact graduations in May, and athletics are being put on hold starting on Monday as well with GHSA putting activities on hold.
As of Friday, no COVID-19 cases were reported in the schools before the closure.
Check back for additional updates as they become available at Polkstandardjournal.com