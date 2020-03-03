Additional candidates have signed up this morning to put their names on the ballot for the 2020 May primaries during the week of qualifying.
So far, the list begins this morning with Amanda Beck Lindsey, who is seeking a term as tax commissioner. That seat is currently held by Kathy Cole.
Chief Magistrate Judge Jean Crane will look to keep her seat on the bench for another term after she qualified for re-election to the court. She's joined in the courthouse looking for a new term in office by Stacie Baines, who was previously appointed as the Clerk of the Superior Court and now seeks a full term.
Two candidates are now in the race for Probate Court as Coroner Tony Brazier seeks to take on a different position within the county. He's facing Bobby Brooks for the seat, who previously ran against current Probate Court Judge Linda Smith in 2016.
Additionally, Board of Education member Chris Culver is also seeking a new term in office. He won the seat in a special election in 2017, and will hope to win a new set of four years coming up.
Check back for additional updates.