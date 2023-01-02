MLK ‘infusion’ reaches 20 years

Volunteers with Youth Working Together for a Speedy Awareness, Inc., joined Cedartown City Commission Chaiman Andrew Carter (left) at the commission’s December meeting to mark the city’s proclamation recognizing Jan. 16, 2023 as MLK Day and the 20th annual MLK Jr. “Youth” Infusion and Community Service Rally on Jan. 15.

 Jeremy Stewart

Honoring the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has been reason enough for Pamela Baker-King to bring together local youth each January. This year, there is something a little extra in holding the MLK Jr. “Youth” Infusion and Community Service Rally.

The 2023 event will be the 20th annual and the theme of “Stand and Deliver!” will be present throughout as the community is invited to join together at Friendship Baptist Church in Cedartown at 4 p.m. on Jan. 15.

YWTSA founder and executive director Pamela Baker-King (left) has discused the group’s programs with Dr. Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
