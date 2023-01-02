Volunteers with Youth Working Together for a Speedy Awareness, Inc., joined Cedartown City Commission Chaiman Andrew Carter (left) at the commission’s December meeting to mark the city’s proclamation recognizing Jan. 16, 2023 as MLK Day and the 20th annual MLK Jr. “Youth” Infusion and Community Service Rally on Jan. 15.
Honoring the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has been reason enough for Pamela Baker-King to bring together local youth each January. This year, there is something a little extra in holding the MLK Jr. “Youth” Infusion and Community Service Rally.
The 2023 event will be the 20th annual and the theme of “Stand and Deliver!” will be present throughout as the community is invited to join together at Friendship Baptist Church in Cedartown at 4 p.m. on Jan. 15.
Baker-King is the founder/executive director of Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness, Inc., a nonprofit that sponsors the event each year.
“Infusion means putting together activities that help youth grow, whether in community service or educational and vocational programs,” she told the Cedartown City Commission at its December meeting.
“We have to stand as a community together in order to help everybody. Not just one part, everybody has got a piece.”
For two decades, YWTSA has made some historical milestones in Cedartown, including sponsoring the first MLK mini-walk in 2005 led by Youth Minister Lamar Daniel III across M.K. King Boulevard. The group worked with the city in 2007 to have the first proclamation recognizing Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday in Cedartown.
That has continued through this year, with City Commissioner Jessica Payton reading the 2023 MLK Jr. Day Proclamation written by YWTSA at last month’s commission meeting.
Baker-King has brainstormed with many people regarding YWTSA’s implementation of youth programs, including Dr. Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The mistress of ceremony for the 20th MLK Jr. “Youth” Infusion and Community Service Rally is Coy Frasier, with guest speaker Minister Frank K. Jones and State Rep. Trey Kelley bringing greetings.
YWTSA is asking everyone to bring canned foods to the service to be given to needy families in Cedartown.
YWTSA is a non-profit organization whose mission is to train, motivate and empower youth using real life experiences, thereby assisting youth in becoming humanitarians. YWTSA’s annual Literacy Y.E.S. reading program, which stands for Youth Experiencing Success, and community service programs are an integral part of the MLK Jr. “Youth” Infusion program.