Memorial service set for beloved Cedartown coach

Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.