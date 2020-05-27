A man who was shot twice on Memorial Day remains in the hospital and the main suspect was jailed and later released after an online argument between cousins, according to Police.
Detective Brandon Crawford of the Polk County Police Department reported that on the evening of Memorial Day, officers responded to the area of Piedmont Highway and Shiloh Road to find the Dylan Goddard on the passenger side of his Nissan Altima with a pair of wounds to his left abdomen and right thigh.
When they questioned Goddard about what happened as he was receiving medical care, officers were told that the gunshot wounds were the result of an argument on Facebook between himself and his cousin Corey Deaton that spilled out into the real world.
Officers also found damage to the Altima caused by shotgun blasts to the front of the vehicle.
Crawford said that ambulances arrived on scene and treated and took Goddard away to an area hospital, where he remains in Intensive Care in stable condition at this time.
After helping Goddard, officers then went to visit Deaton at his residence at 775 Shiloh Road, where the shooting occurred. Once there, they found Deaton on his front porch and took him into custody without further incident. Police also found the 12-gauge shotgun he used on the kitchen counter, and three spent shells next to the front porch steps.
Deaton was transported to the Polk County Police Department for further investigation and questioning by the Criminal Investigation Division. He was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and pointing and aiming a gun at another, and was released on a $7,000 bond.
Crawford said the investigation into the shooting remains open.