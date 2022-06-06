Memorial Day programs honor those who gave their lives for freedom

Guests of Rockmart’s Memorial Day program walk along the path of Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Rockmart on Monday, May 30, 2022. Flags were placed around the pathway lined with markers for those who served in the armed forces.
Sheila Brinkley, Brown-Wright Post 12 Auxiliary President, brings a wreath to the memorial for those killed in action at Rockmart’s Veterans Memorial Park during the Memorial Day program Monday, May 30, 2022.
Barry Winters (second from right) and Leonard Draper (right) talk to a person attending the Cedartown Memorial Day program while standing next to Draper’s 1944 Willis Jeep at Cedartown Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, May 30, 2022.
American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 Past Post Commander Vaden Underwood (left) introduces guest speaker Edward Burnely at the Rockmart Memorial Day program at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Jeremy Stewart
Jeremy Stewart
Members of the American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 Legion Riders ride into Veterans Memorial Park in Rockmart at the start of Rockmart's Memorial Day program on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Jeremy Stewart
A dedication marker stands in Cedartown Veterans Memorial Park as a wreath sits near the center of the park during a Memorial Day program on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Last Monday was a day of remembrance for several people in Polk County as they attended separate programs honoring those who gave their lives for our country.
Cedartown Veterans Memorial Park hosted a program in the morning, while American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12 presented a program in the afternoon at Rockmart’s Veterans Memorial Park.
The theme for Memorial Day this year became remembering the reason for the holiday, no matter how it is marked by families and friends. Cedartown Veterans Memorial Park Committee chair Steve Arrington spoke about it at Cedartown’s program.
“For a while when I was younger, I thought Memorial Day was just another holiday. But the older I got, I realized that freedom was not free. It’s paid for by veterans who served and sacrificed for it. And you know there’s a song that says all gave some, some gave all. And that’s what we’re here today to do. On this somber occasion, is a day of remembrance for the men and women who did sacrifice their lives for the freedom of this country,” Arrington said.