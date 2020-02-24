Polk County's Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group's March meeting will feature a pair of guest presenters who are coming to share their stories as role models for the organization.
Their upcoming March 2 meeting at Floyd Polk Medical Center's Conference Room will give those who are sharing their stories of care for loved ones. Judy Cook, who provided care for her mother-in-law Charlotte and Anne Mason, who took care of her husband Dick until his death.
Both Charlotte and Dick suffered from dementia but were able to remain in their homes because of the commitment and devotion of these special caregivers.
"We welcome anyone who is challenged with caring for a person with age-related dementia to visit with us," the group shared in a release. "We share our experience, strength and hope."
The meeting begins at 11 a.m., and for more information those interested can contact John Giglio at 678-246-8188.