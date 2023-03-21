1910 Map of Polk County

1910 Map of Polk County

Looking back 100 years ago, there existed at least 45 rural communities in or around Polk County, outlined here as collected from the 1923 Cedartown Standard newspaper archive.

They were Akes, Antioch, Aragon, Bellview, Biggers, Buncombe, Cave Spring, Center Road, Collard Valley, Dugdown, Esom Hill, Etna, Felton, Fish, Friendship, Fullwood, Hamlet, Haney, Hematite, High Point, Jackson Chapel, Lake, Lime Branch, Lindsay Chapel, Little Cedar, Lookout Hill, Mountain Home, Mountain Spring, New Harmony, Oak Grove, Pine Bower, Pooletown, Relay, R.F.D. 6, Rock Hill, Rocky Ridge, Rockmart, Route 4, Route 6, State Line, Sutton’s Mill, Tecumseh, Wimberly Hill, Woodstock, Wray Mine, and Youngs.

