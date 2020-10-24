The search for an accused murderer stretched into the weekend as police continued to try and find Jimmy Brian Blackmon after he allegedly shot and killed his wife at their Rockmart home.
Efforts were focused on the woods behind the house on Rice Road off of Ga. 113 north of Rockmart’s city limits after Polk County Police received a lead that he had returned to the house Thursday, four days after he fled the scene of the murder.
Blackmon escaped into the woods as officers approached, leading to a multi-agency operation to set up a perimeter and search the area. However the search was called off without finding him.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said efforts to find Blackmon were at a standstill going into the weekend on Friday, with Georgia State Patrol using their helicopter equipped with forward-looking infra-red cameras to search the woods off of Cartersville Highway on Thursday night.
“We have a pretty good idea he is still over on Rice Road, but we’ve had no luck locating him with dogs, phone pings, drones, helicopters, anything,” Dodd said. “There are so many caves and little outcroppings that he could get under that FLIR wouldn’t pick up. It’s been tough.”
Blackmon was still considered armed and dangerous as of press time, with Dodd adding that they know he has both a pistol and an AR-15 assault rifle. Dodd is asking for anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 911.
They also ask anyone with trail cameras or home surveillance cameras in the area to check their recordings for anything suspicious.
Polk County Police were assisted by the Floyd County Sherrif’s Office, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshalls, Rockmart Police, Aragon Police, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens.
Police say Blackmon shot and killed Ginger Leann Green Blackmon, 36, around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, and left in a black 2015 GMC Sierra. The truck was later found abandoned by Floyd County Police at the Walmart in East Rome off of U.S. 411 a few hours later. Police determined that he had been picked up by his son and then dropped off on Ga. 101 at Pleasant Valley Road in Floyd County.
The Polk County Police criminal investigation division, K9 division and Rockmart Police joined forces to search the area last Tuesday, Oct. 20, with no sign of Blackmon.
The son, Corey Brian Blackmon, 21, was arrested and charged with obstructing law enforcement officers after police said he initially lied to them when questioned about his father’s whereabouts.
He was booked into the Polk County Jail and released Monday, Oct. 19, on $1,400 bond.