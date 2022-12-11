A Rockmart man is recovering from a gunshot wound in the shoulder after he complained about people revving up an engine in a trailer park.
According to Polk County Police:
Officers received a call from Polk County 911 in reference to shots fired at the Cedar Brook Community trailer park at 2565 Cartersville Highway around 10:50 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
When they arrived they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the shoulder with medical attention administered immediately. Officers also noticed a vehicle containing the suspects leaving the scene. They were able to safely stop the vehicle and detain the occupants without incident.
Witnesses stated that the victim and the suspects were arguing over the suspects revving of a motor and keeping the victim’s family awake. At some point during the altercation the victim was shot in the shoulder.
It was also determined that the suspects were under the influence of alcohol.
Arrested were Jeffrey Lynn Puckett, 59, of Rockmart, and Nova Bryan, 47, of Rockmart. Neither live in the trailer park according to jail records.
Puckett is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of discharging a firearm while under the influence, discharging a firearm near a public highway, and driving under the influence of alcohol. He remained in jail Sunday with no bond.
Bryan is charged with felony party to a crime of aggravated assault. He was released on bond.
Polk County Police extended their appreciation to the Rockmart Police Department and AdventHealth Redmond EMS for their assistance in responding to this incident.
